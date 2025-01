Tigris ( TIG ) とは何か

Tigris is a decentralized synthetic leverage trading platform on Arbitrum and Polygon that allows you to trade crypto, forex, and commodities with up to 500x leverage directly from your wallet. Asset prices are sourced through a powerful oracle system powered by Pyth. Thanks to our oracle architecture, all orders are instantly executed at the exact selected price. On top of regular orders, Tigris features the possibility to add and remove margin, open a position on top of another and to partially close positions. Liquidity for traders is provided through tigUSD, the protocol own stablecoin that can be staked to receive 30% of trading fees. 70% of trading fees and governance power is distributed to staked TIG. TIG has been fairly launched, with no private deals or VC raises.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください!