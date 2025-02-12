Tidalflats 価格(TIDE)
Tidalflats（TIDE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00001005 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。TIDE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Tidalflats 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 616.13 USD
です- Tidalflats 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
本日の Tidalflats から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Tidalflats から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000075236 です。
過去60日間における Tidalflats から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000096442 です。
過去90日間における Tidalflats から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00037761434573138424 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0000075236
|-74.86%
|60日
|$ -0.0000096442
|-95.96%
|90日
|$ -0.00037761434573138424
|-97.40%
Tidalflats の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? TidalFlats Studio specializes in Web3 product development, maximizing the value of the PFP community for the web2 audience. By focusing on long-term IP development, we reduce costs on gaming, support, and marketing. Our priority is empowering the NFT community and enhancing games. Our first project, "Project Fidelion," captivates web2 gamers and readers with immersive worlds. Led by experienced professionals, our team combines web2 and web3 expertise to propel Fidelion to new heights. What makes your project unique? Our project bridges the gap between the PFP world and the Web3 gaming market. While PFP projects have a strong NFT community, they lack revenue streams. Blockchain games, on the other hand, have sustainable revenue but struggle to build supportive communities. Our goal is to unite these industries, leveraging the power of NFTs and blockchain games. We believe in the untapped potential of both sides and seek to maximize resources. History of your project. Our first project, Project Fidelion, launched on APR 24th, 2023, achieving 30k $SOL in secondary volume within three weeks. It ranked among the top sales for seven days on Magic Eden. What’s next for your project? Our upcoming game, based on the Fidelion IP, is a simple, casual free-to-play strategy action game. Players can build characters, upgrade defenses, and compete through a ranking system. Designed to appeal to web2 players, it adopts a hyper casual look for accessibility. What can your token be used for? $TIDE is the governance token for the Tidal Flats ecosystem.
|1 TIDE を AUD に
A$0.000015879
|1 TIDE を GBP に
￡0.00000804
|1 TIDE を EUR に
€0.000009648
|1 TIDE を USD に
$0.00001005
|1 TIDE を MYR に
RM0.000044823
|1 TIDE を TRY に
₺0.0003623025
|1 TIDE を JPY に
¥0.0015303135
|1 TIDE を RUB に
₽0.0009634935
|1 TIDE を INR に
₹0.0008720385
|1 TIDE を IDR に
Rp0.164754072
|1 TIDE を PHP に
₱0.000584307
|1 TIDE を EGP に
￡E.0.000506922
|1 TIDE を BRL に
R$0.000057888
|1 TIDE を CAD に
C$0.0000143715
|1 TIDE を BDT に
৳0.001220673
|1 TIDE を NGN に
₦0.0150674625
|1 TIDE を UAH に
₴0.0004189845
|1 TIDE を VES に
Bs0.000603
|1 TIDE を PKR に
Rs0.0028040505
|1 TIDE を KZT に
₸0.0050860035
|1 TIDE を THB に
฿0.0003424035
|1 TIDE を TWD に
NT$0.000330042
|1 TIDE を CHF に
Fr0.0000091455
|1 TIDE を HKD に
HK$0.0000782895
|1 TIDE を MAD に
.د.م0.0001008015