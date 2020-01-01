Thruster (THRUST) 情報

Thruster is a Blast-native DEX for the best Blast-native teams and tokens to build on. Thruster is deeply integrated across the Blast ecosystem, with integrations with most of the top protocols, tokens, and liquidity providers in the ecosystem. Liquidity provider tools are also essential for Thruster, and allow for better yield capture for LPs.

Thruster’s core product is automated market makers (AMM).

Automated market makers are a form of decentralized exchange (DEX) that give users the ability to make on-chain trades of utility and governance tokens without interfacing with an order book, which are often inefficient and can be manipulated (spoof orders) for longer tail assets and on higher-latency chains.

AMM protocols accomplish this by pricing deposited liquidity against specific preset curves, available at any time of the day.

Due to this automation, traders can easily access liquidity for a broad range of assets while liquidity providers can earn trading fees on positions they deposit permissionlessly into an AMM.