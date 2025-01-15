ThreeFold 価格(TFT)
ThreeFold（TFT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01541889 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。TFT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ThreeFold 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 5.35K USD
です- ThreeFold 1日内の価格変動率は +4.41%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで TFT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TFT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ThreeFold から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00065173 です。
過去30日間における ThreeFold から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0043387723 です。
過去60日間における ThreeFold から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0101071687 です。
過去90日間における ThreeFold から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.005979857622763197 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00065173
|+4.41%
|30日
|$ +0.0043387723
|+28.14%
|60日
|$ +0.0101071687
|+65.55%
|90日
|$ +0.005979857622763197
|+63.35%
ThreeFold の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.21%
+4.41%
+0.90%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is ThreeFold (TFT)? Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract-based infrastructure. According to its documentation, ThreeFold allows any current or future digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure. ThreeFold is driven by an open-source community of projects, stack developers, node operators, infrastructure experts and more. They focus on protecting the vision of a truly decentralized Internet infrastructure that is available, accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere. The ThreeFold Token (TFT) is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/). Who are the founders of ThreeFold? Kristof de Spiegeleer is a co-founder and CEO at ThreeFold. After completing his masters degree in computer engineering at the university of Gent, de Spiegeleer started building the first data center in Europe with PSI Net in the mid 90s. Followingly, he founded many ventures that brought significant improvements to cloud automation and Internet storage. These were then acquired by Symantec, Verizon, Oracle, TeleNet and more. In 2014, he started meeting other industry experts and co-founders of ThreeFold such as Adnan Fatayerji, Weynand Kuijpers, Owen Kemp and many more. Together, they decided to start from scratch and build the most decentralized Internet and Cloud infrastructure to power the web3 and web4 era. What makes ThreeFold Unique? ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Only by doing so could they eliminate unnecessary code and backdoors that impacted efficiency and security in the current Internet and Cloud models. ThreeFold’s state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads. With solutions highlighted by a game-changing quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world. They integrated with industry-leading tools and frameworks, and anything that runs on Linux can run on ThreeFold’s operating system. More than just an Internet or Cloud project, ThreeFold represents the substrate for the decentralized Internet and cloud. How many ThreeFold Tokens are in circulation? TFT listed on Liquid exchange in June 2020 and announced a total and maximum supply of 4,000,000,000 TFT tokens. The current supply and token distribution can be tracked in [ThreeFold Library](https://library.threefold.me/info/tfgrid/#/tokens/token_overview). According to the documentation, 75% of the total token supply will go towards node operators and the incentivization of the ecosystem. Another 19% of TFT tokens support the continued development of the ThreeFold ecosystem and technology. Lastly, the remaining 6% of the total token supply is allocated to incentivise contributors, founders and team. Where can you buy ThreeFold Tokens? TFT is available on several exchanges and Defi platforms today. ThreeFold aims to incentivise its TFT ecosystem growth towards Defi to remain in alignment with the ecosystem’s values and beliefs. The main platform to buy TFT is PancakeSwap. Other platforms: [1inch](https://app.1inch.io/#/56/swap/BNB/TFT) [Liquid](https://app.liquid.com/exchange/TFTUSDT) [BTC-Alpha](https://btc-alpha.com/en/trade/TFT_BTC) It is important to consider the fact that investing in cryptocurrency carries risk, just like any other investment.
|1 TFT を AUD に
A$0.0248244129
|1 TFT を GBP に
￡0.0124893009
|1 TFT を EUR に
€0.0149563233
|1 TFT を USD に
$0.01541889
|1 TFT を MYR に
RM0.069385005
|1 TFT を TRY に
₺0.547370595
|1 TFT を JPY に
¥2.4258539637
|1 TFT を RUB に
₽1.5725725911
|1 TFT を INR に
₹1.3331172294
|1 TFT を IDR に
Rp252.7686480816
|1 TFT を PHP に
₱0.9047804652
|1 TFT を EGP に
￡E.0.7778830005
|1 TFT を BRL に
R$0.0932842845
|1 TFT を CAD に
C$0.0220490127
|1 TFT を BDT に
৳1.8650689344
|1 TFT を NGN に
₦23.979457728
|1 TFT を UAH に
₴0.6488268912
|1 TFT を VES に
Bs0.81720117
|1 TFT を PKR に
Rs4.2960111318
|1 TFT を KZT に
₸8.1408655422
|1 TFT を THB に
฿0.5353438608
|1 TFT を TWD に
NT$0.5095943145
|1 TFT を CHF に
Fr0.0140311899
|1 TFT を HKD に
HK$0.1199589642
|1 TFT を MAD に
.د.م0.1543430889