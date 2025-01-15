TheSuiWizard 価格(ORB)
TheSuiWizard（ORB）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 735.83K USD です。ORB から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な TheSuiWizard 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.49K USD
です- TheSuiWizard 1日内の価格変動率は -4.87%
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで ORB から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ORB 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の TheSuiWizard から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における TheSuiWizard から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における TheSuiWizard から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における TheSuiWizard から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.87%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
TheSuiWizard の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+4.04%
-4.87%
-30.72%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Sui Wizard is an AI-powered agent crafted to deliver real-time, actionable insights for the Sui blockchain community and the broader crypto market. Central to the project’s concept is the Sui Wizard, a knowledgeable adventurer and guide who lives and fictionally operates from within the fantasy realm of Decentralis. The Sui Wizard places his reliance in the Orb, a fantasy-inspired magical seer object akin to a “Palantír”. In the extended metaphor of the realm of Decentralis, the Orb represents a vast repository of private data that is made available to followers through the AI characterisation of the Sui Wizard and the revelations that follow in studying and harnessing the Orb. Associated with the Project is a cryptocurrency known as $ORB, built on $SUAI which itself is built on $SUI. Ownership of $ORB is intended to beneficially confer the benefit of the Sui Wizard’s prophecies and outputs through his manifestations online, such as on X and on the Decentralis platform itself. Owning the token $ORB does not constitute any legal ownership over any real or fictionalised asset or dataset. Instead, ownership of the token assists the developers of the project, Decentralis Labs, in delivering on the core premise: harnessing advanced analytics to provide valuable autonomous intelligence in a user-friendly, story-driven manner.
