TheStandard Token 価格(TST)
TheStandard Token（TST）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00564701 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 725.05K USD です。TST から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な TheStandard Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 21.27K USD
です- TheStandard Token 1日内の価格変動率は +0.60%
です- 循環供給量は 128.40M USD です
MEXCで TST から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TST 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の TheStandard Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における TheStandard Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0012429622 です。
過去60日間における TheStandard Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0004135689 です。
過去90日間における TheStandard Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0027683028563255697 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.60%
|30日
|$ +0.0012429622
|+22.01%
|60日
|$ +0.0004135689
|+7.32%
|90日
|$ +0.0027683028563255697
|+96.16%
TheStandard Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.14%
+0.60%
-2.74%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Standard Protocol is an EVM-based stablecoin and lending protocol allowing users to lock up assets and mint stablecoins at 0% interest. TheStandard is currently on Ethereum L1 but will be one of the first major projects to launch on the ZK-EVM that polygon is releasing in Q1 2023. The first stablecoin launched using The Standard is sEURO https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/standard-euro with sUSD, sINR, GBP and many more rolling later 2023. TST is a membership token for governance and rewards, and can also be used to buy undervalued assets. The protocol has issued sEURO and plans to introduce other fiat-pegged stablecoins in 2023. TST's maximum supply is 1 billion. TheStandard.io's co-founders are Joshua Scigala, Philip Scigala, and Ana Valdes. The team also created Vaultoro.com, the first bitcoin/gold exchange, and developed the glass books protocol and lightning network exchange implementation. For more information, visit https://TheStandard.io. **What makes The Standard Protocol unique?** The Standard Protocol focuses on releasing a stablecoin for every major fiat currency. The first stablecoin to be released is sEURO which will be released using an initial bonding curve (IBCO) mechanism. The Standard will launch its full suite of smart contracts on the ZK-EVM but its current MVP is running on L1 Ethereum. * Lock up assets and borrow at 0% interest with no pay off time limit. * Sell your debt as an NFT if you can not afford to pay off your loan but need liquidity. * Trade locked-up assets within the smart vault. This means if you have borrowed against locked Ethereum and you think LINK will pump then you can swap the eth for an equal amount of LINK. * you hold your keys, no third party can touch your assets unless you fall under collateral. * TheStandard will be one of the first dapps running on the polygon ZK-EVM when it launches its main net. * Smart contracts are fully audited by Zokyo labs.
