Thesirion (TSO) トケノミクス
Thesirion (TSO) 情報
Thesirion Creative Agency is a platform that develops creative solutions for all types of projects and business models, with a focus on design, art, and Web3 and blockchain technology. Launched in March 2025 by a multidisciplinary, global team, Thesirion operates on BaseChain. This infrastructure provides scalability, low transaction fees, and compatibility with many ecosystems and solutions, allowing Thesirion to offer efficient and cost-effective services to clients, developers, creators, and brands in the Web3 space.
The agency specializes in various services tailored to the decentralized ecosystem. These include brand design, UI/UX for intuitive digital interfaces, AI-powered development, NFT creation for unique digital assets, decentralized application (DApp) development for blockchain-based solutions, and smart contract programming to ensure secure and functional operations. Thesirion employs a variety of technologies to support its offerings. It also leverages cutting-edge AI tools to optimize its capabilities, especially for creative and technical projects.
Thesirion (TSO) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Thesirion (TSO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Thesirion (TSO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Thesirion (TSO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される TSO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
TSO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
TSO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、TSO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
