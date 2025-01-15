The Reaper 価格(RPR)
The Reaper（RPR）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01539665 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。RPR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な The Reaper 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 128.64 USD
です- The Reaper 1日内の価格変動率は -16.73%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで RPR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な RPR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の The Reaper から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00309452004748897 です。
過去30日間における The Reaper から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0067646490 です。
過去60日間における The Reaper から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0210865189 です。
過去90日間における The Reaper から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00309452004748897
|-16.73%
|30日
|$ -0.0067646490
|-43.93%
|60日
|$ +0.0210865189
|+136.96%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
The Reaper の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.01%
-16.73%
-33.45%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Reaper Financial and RPR Token serve the digital ecosystem as a natural market regulation tool for a decentralized economy. By unleashing the natural aspect of death upon an artificially created universe we serve to preserve the value of every entity within. While digital economies are known for their volatility, The Reaper seeks to remove the excess and unvalued assets in order to prevent violent market swings. Reaper Financial accomplishes this mission through a decentralized voting mechanism in which the value of RPR is used to purchase and destroy the undervalued assets. Because all assets destroyed are purchased at market value, no investors are damaged in the process of a Reaping; only those projects whose reputation and credibility warrants reaping are eligible as a means of protecting all parties involved. Reaper Financial is a responsible partner of the community of which we are a part and will at no time take action that is not for the betterment of the community at large. As members of the XRP Ledger, we are a carbon neutral and environmentally considerate solution to excess both in the digital universe and the tactile facsimile in which we live.
