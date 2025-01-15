The QWAN 価格(QWAN)
The QWAN（QWAN）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00152931 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。QWAN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な The QWAN 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 304.43 USD
です- The QWAN 1日内の価格変動率は -9.98%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
本日の The QWAN から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000169551674152372 です。
過去30日間における The QWAN から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004149091 です。
過去60日間における The QWAN から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0006845067 です。
過去90日間における The QWAN から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0013704050856890754 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000169551674152372
|-9.98%
|30日
|$ -0.0004149091
|-27.13%
|60日
|$ -0.0006845067
|-44.75%
|90日
|$ -0.0013704050856890754
|-47.25%
The QWAN の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.02%
-9.98%
-12.07%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? The QWAN is a decentralized ERC-20 token that serves as the driving force to create a global gaming community. The QWAN is open, permissionless, and can be integrated by any third-party application, platform, or game developer. The QWAN supports a global gaming community with the aim of shaping how the ecosystem - from gameplay models and game development to community experiences and gaming careers - can evolve and expand. The QWAN was designed to put gamers first and create a gaming hub with 3 main goals in mind: 1) To establish one share currency for all ecosystem members a)The QWAN provides a single currency to empower gamers and unify the gaming ecosystem without centralizing power in the hands of any single player, publisher, or third party. 2) To empower gamers to earn across gaming experiences a) The QWAN aims to empower gamers and gaming communities around the world by providing tools to create new experiences and shape how the ecosystem evolves. 3) To provide the gaming community with a gateway entry to web3 a) The QWAN’s utility centers around the governance of The QWAN DAO, the use of QWAN within various gaming platforms, Web2 and Web3 games, and spending of QWAN across The QWAN Ecosystem. The QWAN is also used as an incentive for The QWAN Ecosystem participants and external communities that adopt The QWAN and use it to enhance their gaming experiences. The QWAN Ecosystem includes its stakeholders, The QWAN DAO, the intellectual property rights owned by The QWAN DAO, and The QWAN Foundation. What makes your project unique? The decentralized governance framework that governs The QWAN Ecosystem, including the Ecosystem Fund. Members of The QWAN DAO are limited to holders of QWAN. The QWAN DAO distributes QWANs to a wide community of gamers and publishers through incentives and rewards and creates new Web3 gaming experiences with the
