The Loonies 価格(LOON)
The Loonies（LOON）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 515.08K USD です。LOON から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な The Loonies 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 202.63K USD
です- The Loonies 1日内の価格変動率は +53.18%
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで LOON から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LOON 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の The Loonies から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00017883 です。
過去30日間における The Loonies から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における The Loonies から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における The Loonies から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00017883
|+53.18%
|30日
|$ 0
|-4.98%
|60日
|$ 0
|+51.10%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
The Loonies の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.26%
+53.18%
-18.59%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
$LOON is the community token for The Loonies NFT collection, an initiative designed to bring together a vibrant and engaged community on the Aptos blockchain. This token embodies the spirit of The Loonies by offering its members access to a range of exclusive content, events, and rewards, all while promoting an inclusive and participatory ecosystem. Launched on August 16 through a fair launch process via the Uptos Launchpad, $LOON marks a significant step in creating a transparent and equitable platform. The fair launch mechanism ensures that the distribution of $LOON tokens is handled impartially, giving every participant an equal opportunity to become a part of the community without favoritism towards early or insider investors. The Loonies community is at the heart of the $LOON project. With a focus on empowering its members, $LOON provides access to unique opportunities that are exclusively available to token holders. This includes special content, exclusive events, and various rewards that enhance the overall experience for the community. By holding $LOON tokens, members can actively engage with the ecosystem, participate in special activities, and benefit from rewards that are tailored to foster long-term involvement and support. As The Loonies continue to grow, the $LOON token will play a central role in expanding the community’s reach and enhancing its engagement. Future plans include introducing additional features and utilities that will further enrich the token’s value and its benefits for holders. The emphasis will remain on nurturing a user-driven environment where the community’s input and participation are crucial to the project’s evolution. The vision behind $LOON is to build a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem where The Loonies community can thrive. By prioritizing community engagement and offering valuable incentives, $LOON aims to create a dynamic and collaborative space where every member has a stake in the project’s success. The ongoing development and expansion of the $LOON ecosystem will continue to reflect the commitment to making The Loonies community a central and thriving part of the Aptos blockchain experience.
