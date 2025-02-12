The Kingdom Coin 価格(TKC)
The Kingdom Coin（TKC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00122344 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。TKC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な The Kingdom Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 599.68 USD
です- The Kingdom Coin 1日内の価格変動率は +8.14%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで TKC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TKC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の The Kingdom Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における The Kingdom Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000352865 です。
過去60日間における The Kingdom Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003663061 です。
過去90日間における The Kingdom Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002939766068241432 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+8.14%
|30日
|$ +0.0000352865
|+2.88%
|60日
|$ -0.0003663061
|-29.94%
|90日
|$ -0.0002939766068241432
|-19.37%
The Kingdom Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.01%
+8.14%
+13.16%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? The Kingdom Coin project is a token on the Binance smart chain designed to provide a decentralized financial payment system with a web 3 wallet, P2P trading platform, card payment feature, fiat banking feature, staking, and launch pad. The ecosystem of the project is structured in a way that promotes self-sustainability and allows for growth over the long term. What makes your project unique? The Kingdom Coin is a Unique decentralised finance Ecosystem that is highly Prophetic and have the backing and support of God and the maximum commitment of her founders and developers alongside the community at large. History of your project. Launched on May 1st, 2023 and have generated over $700k volume in less than 24hours and have over 1000 holders What’s next for your project? The Kingdom coin future plans include development and deployment of our utilities such as our web3 wallet, Launchpad, Staking, Fiat banking feature and lots more to the public and also achieve partnerships with top cryptcurrency strategists and exchanges What can your token be used for? The Kingdom Coin token is at the center of the ecosystem and is used as the primary means of exchange within the network. Users can buy, sell, and trade Kingdom Coin tokens on the P2P trading platform or through the card payment feature. The token can also be staked to earn rewards passively.
