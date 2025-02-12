The Essential Coin 価格(ESC)
The Essential Coin（ESC）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ESC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な The Essential Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 14.68 USD
です- The Essential Coin 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ESC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ESC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の The Essential Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における The Essential Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における The Essential Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における The Essential Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-10.14%
|60日
|$ 0
|-11.74%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
The Essential Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-7.61%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What Is The Essential Coin (ESC)? The Essential Coin is a utility ecosystem that provides rewards to long term holders. The Essential Coin is focused on continuous, sustainable and steady growth. Our main objective is to offer as much value and utility to our community members as possible. Our roadmap includes a governance system that will enable you to have a say in the project’s decisions, a staking platform, farming tools to earn more income, an advanced NFT Marketplace (named Epoch) where you can mint, trade, showcase, auction and stake your NFTs, and a swap platform, all of which will be centrally connected to the ESC token. We also have a set of unique physical NFTs which our members can buy and trade on our platform. We aim to put our tokens to real life use to keep generating new revenue streams for the holders! The Essential Team Our team is international, consisting of people with various expertise and proven track records. We have experienced developers, marketing and promotions managers, graphic designers, and international liaisons. More importantly, we have a bonded relationship that is necessary to keep us going to deliver as promised. The team is doxxed and has been KYCed with various organizations. Project Security The Essential Coin project smart contract is now locked for 52 years thus no changes are possible to any taxes and no transfer of ownership is possible resulting in a secure environment for our investors, we have effectively renounced our ownership. There are no ownership privileges available to the contract owner/team. The Essential Coin does not have a single dev wallet which controls the project. The marketing wallet is a multi-sig Gnosis Safe which requires multiple approvals to carry out any transaction. What makes The Essential Coin unique? ESC has delivered what has been said and described in the roadmap and will keep delivering. The project has completed two audits by reputed firms, Certik and TechRate with no critical findings and passed those audits with flying colors. The ownership of the contract is renounced so no owner privileges are available to the team. With many utilities planned our ultimate goal is to have our own BLOCKCHAIN and become one of the top ten altcoin. The Essential Coin (ESC) has been listed on Lbank (CEX) and plans to list on many other exchanges.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ESC を AUD に
A$--
|1 ESC を GBP に
￡--
|1 ESC を EUR に
€--
|1 ESC を USD に
$--
|1 ESC を MYR に
RM--
|1 ESC を TRY に
₺--
|1 ESC を JPY に
¥--
|1 ESC を RUB に
₽--
|1 ESC を INR に
₹--
|1 ESC を IDR に
Rp--
|1 ESC を PHP に
₱--
|1 ESC を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 ESC を BRL に
R$--
|1 ESC を CAD に
C$--
|1 ESC を BDT に
৳--
|1 ESC を NGN に
₦--
|1 ESC を UAH に
₴--
|1 ESC を VES に
Bs--
|1 ESC を PKR に
Rs--
|1 ESC を KZT に
₸--
|1 ESC を THB に
฿--
|1 ESC を TWD に
NT$--
|1 ESC を CHF に
Fr--
|1 ESC を HKD に
HK$--
|1 ESC を MAD に
.د.م--