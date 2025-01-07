The Crypto Prophecies 価格(TCP)
The Crypto Prophecies（TCP）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 64.56K USD です。TCP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な The Crypto Prophecies 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.06K USD
です- The Crypto Prophecies 1日内の価格変動率は +4.06%
です- 循環供給量は 116.78M USD です
MEXCで TCP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TCP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の The Crypto Prophecies から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における The Crypto Prophecies から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における The Crypto Prophecies から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における The Crypto Prophecies から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.06%
|30日
|$ 0
|-6.38%
|60日
|$ 0
|-20.54%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
The Crypto Prophecies の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.00%
+4.06%
+0.21%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Crypto Prophecies is the world’s cutest price-prediction game that is partially owned and operated by its players To learn more about the project, take a look at our website (https://www.thecryptoprophecies.com/) Inspired by Pokemon, trading games, price prediction games, and a passion for Technical Analysis and trading currency markets. Enter the Crypto World and put your proclaimed crypto prophecy to the test. The Crypto Prophecies has all the skills of quick action wager games pitted against real-time strategic decision making as you outwit your opponent with attack and defense choices. Can you foresee the candles before the time runs out? The game combines both PVP and PVE play modes. Challenge a player for unlimited stakes or enter the Battle arena against the powerful NPC called The Oracle Each Crypto Prophet is a non-fungible token (NFT) with different attributes and strengths and can be entered into 1vs1 PVP battles where the player with the most points wins and grabs the prize pool. The ecosystem runs by a Kingdom fee, a tax charged on every game played in the Battle Arena, and on purchases of NFTs in the store. The Kingdom fee is ten percent (10%) of the NFT cost or total wager in any arena battle mode. The Kingdom fee was created to benefit the community and the token economy. You can learn more about the Kingdom fee in our whitepaper Battle The Oracle The Oracle is a PVE and play-to-earn game mode with over 20 levels to test your skills at: Predicting candles faster, and; Real-time magic casting strategy Play 50x free games per day to earn MPOT tokens, our secondary yet essential in-game currency that can be traded for TCP tokens, used for summoning NFT items & Crypto Prophets, or used as magic booster. Win battles to unlock higher levels to earn higher MPOT wager winnings and mystery achievement rewards.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
