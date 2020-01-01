The Big Red ($TD) トケノミクス
The Big Red ($TD) 情報
Big Red: Meme | RWA - Harness Racing Backed by Blockchain and Community
Big Red ($TD) integrates harness racing with blockchain technology on the AVAX chain, linking real-world performance with digital assets.
The ecosystem is centered around weekly harness races, where race earnings are reinvested through $AVAX into $TD buybacks, maintaining steady trading volume and supporting a deflationary token model. NFT holders own digital assets tied to the Big Red racing stable, earning rewards from race winnings and benefiting from increased value as the stable expands.
The Big Red dApp provides a transparent platform for users to track race results, monitor payouts and access staking rewards directly tied to race performance. A burnt contract mechanism further supports the ecosystem by reducing token supply, reinforcing deflationary tokenomics The project will implement DAO governance, giving token holders voting rights on key decisions, including stable expansion, reinvestment strategies and system upgrades, ensuring community participation in project direction.
Big Red combines blockchain with real-world harness racing, offering a sustainable and transparent system for token and NFT holders, independent of broader market conditions.
The Big Red ($TD) トケノミクス & 価格分析
The Big Red ($TD) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
The Big Red ($TD) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
The Big Red ($TD) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される $TD トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
$TD トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
$TD のトケノミクスを理解したところで、$TD トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
$TD 価格予測
$TD の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の $TD 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
