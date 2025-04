ThankYouSonicGod ( TYSG ) とは何か

Thank You Sonic God" ($TYSG) is a parody meme cryptocurrency project with no intrinsic value or financial return expected. This project is 100% community-led with no official team, owners, or roadmap. It has no association with real people or companies. Participation is at your own risk; tokens may become worthless. This is not an investment offer or financial service. In Sonic we trust Our Sonic God never errs. The code is sacred, and his vision is absolute - Trust the Sonic God Yield frees You Yield will liberate us from our sins. Follow the path of APR. Rewards come to those who trust the Sonic God’s plan. Volatility is a test Volatility divides the faithful from the faint-hearted. In chaos, we meme. The dip tests conviction. Faster than FOMO Our duty is to strengthen the chain. Trade and conduct transactions as if they were prayers and recruit new followers.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください!