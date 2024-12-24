TenX 価格(PAY)
TenX（PAY）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00822973 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 971.94K USD です。PAY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な TenX 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 5.33K USD
です- TenX 1日内の価格変動率は +0.27%
です- 循環供給量は 118.14M USD です
MEXCで PAY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PAY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の TenX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における TenX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0002824179 です。
過去60日間における TenX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0007303037 です。
過去90日間における TenX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0003600726370187 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.27%
|30日
|$ +0.0002824179
|+3.43%
|60日
|$ +0.0007303037
|+8.87%
|90日
|$ +0.0003600726370187
|+4.58%
TenX の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.09%
+0.27%
-6.97%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
TenX is a payment platform that facilitates digital and physical modes of transaction for cryptocurrencies to any merchant, even if they don’t accept cryptocurrencies. Physical and digital modes of course, include bank accounts, wallets, debit cards, cash and much more. The primary agenda of the company is to make it easier and faster to use cryptocurrency and accelerate adoption for the industry. The TenX blockchain supports the PAY token, which is the fuel that runs the network and is the cryptocurrency using which transactions on the network are made. TenX came into existence in 2011 and was created by Toby Hoenisch. While at the university, he took a keen interest in cryptography though he believed that there was no success for cryptocurrencies.In 2012, Toby started trading Bitcoin when he got to know a member of bitcoin-community who was not able to open an account in bank and used TenX crypto currency instead. Toby Hoenisch and Michael Sperk started a one-bit start up in 2015 and introduced us to a debit card, through which payments with bitcoin could be done. Cryptocurrency adoption is a longstanding problem - with most cryptocurrencies remaining relegated to the realms of hype and not seeing real-world usage, not as much as the enthusiasts would like, at least. This is an important problem being solved by the TenX coin, which seeks to make it easy for the end user to use cryptocurrencies by removing the hurdles associated with keeping different wallets and using them separately. As with all other investments, it is wise to do your own research, but seeing that TenX seems to be solving unique problems, it may certainly be worth a look.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 PAY を AUD に
A$0.013167568
|1 PAY を GBP に
￡0.0065014867
|1 PAY を EUR に
€0.0079005408
|1 PAY を USD に
$0.00822973
|1 PAY を MYR に
RM0.0368691904
|1 PAY を TRY に
₺0.2900979825
|1 PAY を JPY に
¥1.2919030154
|1 PAY を RUB に
₽0.8330132706
|1 PAY を INR に
₹0.7010084014
|1 PAY を IDR に
Rp132.7375620619
|1 PAY を PHP に
₱0.4811923131
|1 PAY を EGP に
￡E.0.4203746084
|1 PAY を BRL に
R$0.0509420287
|1 PAY を CAD に
C$0.0117685139
|1 PAY を BDT に
৳0.9832058431
|1 PAY を NGN に
₦12.7394574454
|1 PAY を UAH に
₴0.3458132546
|1 PAY を VES に
Bs0.41971623
|1 PAY を PKR に
Rs2.2923912915
|1 PAY を KZT に
₸4.2929563572
|1 PAY を THB に
฿0.2812098741
|1 PAY を TWD に
NT$0.2691944683
|1 PAY を CHF に
Fr0.0073244597
|1 PAY を HKD に
HK$0.0638627048
|1 PAY を MAD に
.د.م0.0827087865