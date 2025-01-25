Takamaka 価格(TKG)
Takamaka（TKG）の本日のライブ価格は 1.59 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。TKG から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Takamaka 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 12.49K USD
です- Takamaka 1日内の価格変動率は +0.29%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで TKG から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TKG 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Takamaka から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00466857 です。
過去30日間における Takamaka から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1080654630 です。
過去60日間における Takamaka から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1410636870 です。
過去90日間における Takamaka から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.7075080302680846 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00466857
|+0.29%
|30日
|$ -0.1080654630
|-6.79%
|60日
|$ -0.1410636870
|-8.87%
|90日
|$ -0.7075080302680846
|-30.79%
Takamaka の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.08%
+0.29%
-20.19%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Our blockchain provides native support for two crypto coins. TKG which is a normal, variable value crypto currency like ETH or ADA, that is used for governance as well as paying transaction fees. Half of the TKG supply was introduced in the first block of the blockchain and the remaining half is to be mined through the creation of blocks that are set to be generated every 30 seconds. The second crypto coin is TKR(Takamaka Red) which is a stable coin. All the supply of TKG was created in the first block of the blockchain and cannot be generated anymore through mining or any other means. Blocks are generated by the mining nodes who in turn are decided by the amount of TKG that it’s holders have staked on the individual mining nodes or mining pools. The staking process functions as a voting process in which the stakeholders decide the nodes that will be enabled in the creation of blocks for an epoch. Epochs are time sections of 24000 slots each and every slot is 30 seconds. A slot is the window of time in which a mining node may generate a block and transmit it to the rest of the network. Only the nodes that have been assigned a certain slot may create a block in that timeframe. Blocks created by anyone else would be discarded as invalid. At the beginning of every new epoch, coins paid as fees for the inclusion of transactions in a given block are divided between the node and the stakeholders who voted the node that created that block on a 20/80 basis, where 20% of the coinbase for the generation of the block and the fees for including transactions are given to the node and the remaining 80% go to the stakeholders and are divided amongst them proportionately to their respective amount of stakes. Staking on a node does not freeze that amount and it can be freely used. Stakes for the next epoch are calculated by the balances available at the end of the first third of the current epoch.
