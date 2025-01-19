Tajir Tech Hub 価格(TJRM)
Tajir Tech Hub（TJRM）の本日のライブ価格は 0.089061 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 79.86M USD です。TJRM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Tajir Tech Hub 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 375.85K USD
です- Tajir Tech Hub 1日内の価格変動率は -7.71%
です- 循環供給量は 897.14M USD です
MEXCで TJRM から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TJRM 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Tajir Tech Hub から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00744478125028623 です。
過去30日間における Tajir Tech Hub から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Tajir Tech Hub から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Tajir Tech Hub から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00744478125028623
|-7.71%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Tajir Tech Hub の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+4.18%
-7.71%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Empowering Global Trade with AI and Blockchain. TJRM is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a complete ecosystem that connects businesses to the blockchain and crypto world. Here's a summary of what we offer: Decentralized Wallet: TJRM will provide a decentralized wallet for acquiring, sending, and receiving digital currencies. Central Trading Platform (TajirCrypto.com): This platform allows for trading and exchanging digital currencies with fiat currencies, offering prizes and rewards to traders. Tajir Cards: These are ATM cards that let you withdraw your cryptocurrency and pay anywhere in the world. Users also enjoy discounts and rewards when using these cards for purchases. Letter of Guarantee Service: This system helps traders worldwide with importing and exporting goods. Payments are only released when the buyer confirms the goods meet the agreed specifications. Payments are only issued when the buyer confirms that the goods have arrived in compliance with the agreed specifications. A specialized team will follow up on this process to ensure its smoothness with a strategy that guarantees the rights of all parties quickly and at reduced costs through blockchain technology and agents working with us in various countries around the world. Tajir GPT AI Program: This AI-based program offers free advice and step-by-step guidance to TJRM holders on how to start or solve problems in their projects. Educational Courses: Free courses for TJRM holders and paid courses on topics related to trading, commerce, and investment for both beginners and experts. Educational Games: Tajir Media aims to educate future generations about trade and economics through entertaining and educational games where TJRM is used as the in-game currency. Product Digitization: An innovative method to track goods and products digitally from manufacturing to end consumer, preventing fraud, forgery, and imitation. This method is expected to be widely adopted by global brands. Profit Sharing & Governance: TJRM holders can stake their tokens to earn a share of the project's profits and losses. Holders also have voting rights on critical project decisions via a special voting page.
|1 TJRM を AUD に
A$0.14338821
|1 TJRM を GBP に
￡0.07303002
|1 TJRM を EUR に
€0.08638917
|1 TJRM を USD に
$0.089061
|1 TJRM を MYR に
RM0.4007745
|1 TJRM を TRY に
₺3.15543123
|1 TJRM を JPY に
¥13.91756247
|1 TJRM を RUB に
₽9.12519006
|1 TJRM を INR に
₹7.71090138
|1 TJRM を IDR に
Rp1,460.01615984
|1 TJRM を PHP に
₱5.21452155
|1 TJRM を EGP に
￡E.4.47264342
|1 TJRM を BRL に
R$0.5432721
|1 TJRM を CAD に
C$0.12824784
|1 TJRM を BDT に
৳10.8209115
|1 TJRM を NGN に
₦138.72408543
|1 TJRM を UAH に
₴3.75035871
|1 TJRM を VES に
Bs4.809294
|1 TJRM を PKR に
Rs24.82842558
|1 TJRM を KZT に
₸47.27179758
|1 TJRM を THB に
฿3.06280779
|1 TJRM を TWD に
NT$2.92921629
|1 TJRM を CHF に
Fr0.08104551
|1 TJRM を HKD に
HK$0.69289458
|1 TJRM を MAD に
.د.م0.89417244