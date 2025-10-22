Suzaku Token 価格(SUZ)
-0.00%
-2.71%
-12.36%
-12.36%
Suzaku Token (SUZ) のリアルタイム価格は $0.04958558 です。過去24時間、SUZ は最低 $ 0.04895979 から最高 $ 0.052461 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。SUZ の史上最高値は $ 0.204252 で、史上最安値は $ 0.04831593 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、SUZ は過去1時間で -0.00%、過去24時間で -2.71% 、過去7日間で -12.36% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Suzaku Token の現在の時価総額は $ 1.43M、24時間取引高は -- です。SUZ の循環供給量は 28.87M、総供給量は 100000000.0 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 4.96M です。
本日の Suzaku Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00138591806041005 です。
過去30日間における Suzaku Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0238535548 です。
過去60日間における Suzaku Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0271802761 です。
過去90日間における Suzaku Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00138591806041005
|-2.71%
|30日
|$ -0.0238535548
|-48.10%
|60日
|$ -0.0271802761
|-54.81%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Suzaku is the Decentralization Hub for Avalanche L1s.
It is a permissionless protocol allowing:
Avalanche is a network of blockchains known for its flexibility and scalability, with a focus on Web3 gaming and other resource-demanding endeavours. Avalanche also caters to developers who wish to build their own blockchain networks for scalability, sovereignty, or regulatory reasons.
Each Avalanche chain (simply called “Avalanche L1”) is fully sovereign with its independent consensus and data layers, and specific security model, while remaining natively interoperable with other L1s of the Avalanche ecosystem.
Suzaku positions itself as the go-to protocol to help new L1s with all these challenging questions. In order to understand what they do, we should first briefly touch upon liquid staking through LSTs (Liquid Staking Tokens) and restaking.
In a simplified version, restaking is a powerful concept, where new L1s can “borrow” security from established networks in exchange for some rewards for validators. For L1s launching on Suzaku, this means the following benefits:
LSTs are tokenised representations of staked assets. You can think of them as tokenised receipts that confirm your stake, but also allow you to further use this receipt in DeFi. And besides the better capital efficiency, there’s another important aspect - simplicity. Staking itself is usually somewhat of a complex process for beginners, but getting your hands on an LST is as easy as buying any other token.
The new L1 benefits from this service in multiple ways. The fact that the LSTs allow for much greater capital efficiency, they act as a powerful catalyst for broader participation. This indirectly supports decentralization by encouraging broader participation in staking. If there is also sufficient liquidity on the LST, users can also efficiently exit their position instantaneously on the secondary markets, further increasing their appeal.
In essence, Suzaku is an automated marketplace to connect Avalanche validators with new Avalanche sovereign L1s, while boosting yields for stakers.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。