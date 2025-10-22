SURREAL AI 価格(SURREAL)
+12.56%
+111.60%
+89.30%
+89.30%
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、SURREAL は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。SURREAL の史上最高値は $ 0 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、SURREAL は過去1時間で +12.56%、過去24時間で +111.60% 、過去7日間で +89.30% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
SURREAL AI の現在の時価総額は $ 34.61K、24時間取引高は -- です。SURREAL の循環供給量は 999.95M、総供給量は 999947317.781994 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 34.61K です。
本日の SURREAL AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における SURREAL AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における SURREAL AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における SURREAL AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+111.60%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
|時間 (UTC+8)
|タイプ
|情報
|10-21 15:53:36
|業界の最新情報
昨日、ビットコイン現物ETFは4040万ドルの純流出、イーサリアム現物ETFは1億4570万ドルの純流出を記録
|10-20 18:31:42
|業界の最新情報
仮想通貨の時価総額が3.868兆ドルに回復し、24時間で3.7%上昇
|10-20 11:16:23
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインは引き続き圧力に直面し、一時的に108,000ドルを下回る
|10-19 17:50:26
|業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場のセンチメントが「極度の恐怖」ゾーンから脱却、恐怖と強欲指数は現在29
|10-19 14:26:41
|業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場はレンジ相場、時価総額は現在3.723兆ドル
|10-19 04:16:21
|業界の最新情報
過去7日間のパブリックチェーンアクティビティランキング：ソラナが首位を維持
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。