SureRemit 価格(RMT)
SureRemit（RMT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 130.58K USD です。RMT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な SureRemit 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.41 USD
です- SureRemit 1日内の価格変動率は +4.06%
です- 循環供給量は 746.90M USD です
MEXCで RMT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な RMT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の SureRemit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における SureRemit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における SureRemit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における SureRemit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.06%
|30日
|$ 0
|-57.50%
|60日
|$ 0
|+141.67%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
SureRemit の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.81%
+4.06%
-11.50%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Who is SureRemit? SureRemit is part of SureGroup, which also includes SureGifts, the largest gifting platform in Africa. SureRemit is the global non-cash remittance service provider utilizing the blockchain to facilitate instant cross border transfers. With the SureRemit app, users can support loved ones globally by sending them shopping vouchers, mobile air time top-ups, and pay their (utility) bills. Why SureRemit? For recipients... Using SureRemit, recipients don't have to travel and wait in long lines to receive an expensive wire transfer. All they need is a mobile phone or email address. Recipients use the SureRemit App to send in-app support requests (SureRequest) to senders and receive support instantly. SureRemit is great for senders too... Not only are the SureRemit services far cheaper compared to other remittance options, but our services also ensure that your loved ones receive exactly the amount you are sending—no excessive (hidden) fees or costs. And last but not least, you know that the value you send is utilized as intended. 2. Token Info RMT TOKEN The RemitToken (RMT) can be used to pay for transaction fees on the SureRemit/SureGifts platform. Additionally, RMT holders receive great deals and exclusive discounts. All transaction fees received are paid/converted in/to RMT, and the RMT is then burned. The RMT total supply, therefore, continually decreases. In the SureRemit app, you can also send, receive and store your RMT. Many more functions and utility for RMT are added soon.
