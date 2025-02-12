Suizuki 価格(ZUKI)
Suizuki（ZUKI）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ZUKI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Suizuki 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 17.85 USD
です- Suizuki 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ZUKI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ZUKI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Suizuki から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Suizuki から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Suizuki から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Suizuki から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-56.24%
|60日
|$ 0
|-62.26%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Suizuki の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Suizuki is a community memecoin on SUI Network. Purpose: Suizuki aims to establish itself as a leading memecoin and community token on the SUI blockchain. Designed for community engagement and entertainment, Suizuki endeavors to create a vibrant and fast-paced ecosystem within the blockchain space. Key Features: Community Token: Suizuki is designed to foster a strong and engaged community within the SUI blockchain. It encourages active participation and interaction among users. Memecoin Focus: Suizuki embraces the memecoin culture, leveraging humorous and entertaining content to build a unique identity within the crypto space. Blockchain Integration: Built on the SUI blockchain, Suizuki takes advantage of the platform's capabilities for secure and efficient transactions. Origin of Name: The name "Suizuki" is a fusion of "SUI," representing the blockchain, and "Suzuki," a well-known car brand. This amalgamation signifies the project's commitment to combining the speed and innovation of the SUI blockchain with the reliability and recognition associated with the Suzuki brand. Motto: "Fast chain needs a fast car." This motto encapsulates the essence of Suizuki, emphasizing the need for speed and efficiency in both blockchain technology (fast chain) and the real world (fast car). It underscores the project's commitment to rapid transactions and a dynamic community experience. Overall, Suizuki strives to carve a niche as a top memecoin and community token on the SUI blockchain, offering a blend of entertainment, community engagement, and blockchain functionality.
