Suiswap (SSWP) トケノミクス
Suiswap (SSWP) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Suiswap (SSWP) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Suiswap (SSWP) 情報
Suiswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange built on the SUI blockchain, with the aim of providing a platform that is secure, efficient, and user-friendly for users to trade their cryptocurrencies. Its purpose is to overcome the limitations of traditional centralized exchanges by leveraging the power of blockchain technology to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions.
The Suiswap platform operates with the SSWP token, serving multiple functions and utilities within the Suiswap ecosystem. Key functions of the SSWP token include:
Governance: SSWP token holders have the power to influence the direction of the Suiswap platform by participating in governance votes on various proposals related to the platform's operations and development.
Liquidity Provision Rewards: Users who provide liquidity to the Suiswap platform are rewarded with SSWP tokens. This encourages more users to participate in providing liquidity, which in turn enhances the overall trading experience on the platform by reducing slippage and improving price discovery.
Staking: SSWP token holders can stake their tokens to earn rewards. This not only provides an additional source of income for SSWP holders, but also helps to maintain the stability of the Suiswap platform by encouraging users to hold and stake their tokens rather than selling them.
Payment for Gas Fees: In the future, SSWP tokens will be used for payment of transaction fees (Gas fees) within the SUI blockchain through Suiswap Wallet. This functionality would enrich the utility of SSWP tokens, enhancing their inherent value.
Suiswap intends to be a long-term, sustainable protocol that can contribute to the development of the broader SUI blockchain ecosystem. With its distinct tokenomics and comprehensive functionalities, Suiswap seeks to deliver an unparalleled decentralized trading experience for its users.
Suiswap (SSWP) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Suiswap (SSWP) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SSWP トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SSWP トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SSWP のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SSWP トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
