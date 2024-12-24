SuiStarFish 価格(SSF)
SuiStarFish（SSF）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 56.85K USD です。SSF から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な SuiStarFish 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 166.72 USD
です- SuiStarFish 1日内の価格変動率は +11.12%
です- 循環供給量は 10.00B USD です
MEXCで SSF から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SSF 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の SuiStarFish から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における SuiStarFish から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における SuiStarFish から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における SuiStarFish から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+11.12%
|30日
|$ 0
|+126.36%
|60日
|$ 0
|+2.51%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
SuiStarFish の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.30%
+11.12%
-18.47%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
SuiStarFish, a meme coin poised to make waves in the cryptocurrency realm, is more than just a digital asset. It's a vibrant community united by a shared love for the blockchain and a desire to inject a dose of fun and camaraderie into the often-serious world of crypto. Imagine a starfish, adrift in the vast ocean, its tiny body dwarfed by the towering sharks and whales. Yet, despite its small size, the starfish perseveres, navigating the treacherous currents with grace and resilience. This is the spirit of SuiStarFish: a small but mighty community that refuses to be intimidated by the larger players in the crypto market. SuiStarFish's mission is to create a welcoming and inclusive space for crypto enthusiasts of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just dipping your toes into the world of digital assets, there's a place for you in the SuiStarFish community. Together, we'll explore the seven oceans of the blockchain, from the depths of decentralized finance to the heights of non-fungible tokens. One of the key features of SuiStarFish is its commitment to community-driven development. The roadmap for the project is shaped by the input and ideas of its members, ensuring that the coin's growth aligns with the desires and needs of its supporters. This democratic approach fosters a sense of ownership and empowers the community to play an active role in the project's success. Beyond its community-centric focus, SuiStarFish also boasts a strong emphasis on fun and entertainment. The project's playful branding and engaging social media presence create a lighthearted and enjoyable atmosphere for participants. From meme contests to giveaways, there's always something exciting happening in the SuiStarFish community. As the starfish navigates the ocean, it encounters various challenges and obstacles. Similarly, SuiStarFish will face its share of hurdles as it grows and evolves. However, just as the starfish perseveres through adversity, the SuiStarFish community is determined to overcome any obstacles that may arise. SuiStarFish is more than just a meme coin; it's a movement that aims to bring joy, community, and innovation to the world of cryptocurrency. Join us on this exciting adventure as we explore the seven oceans of the blockchain together. Let's prove that even the smallest creatures can make a big splash!
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
