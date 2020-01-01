Suiba Inu (SUIB) トケノミクス
Suiba Inu (SUIB) 情報
Suiba is a vibrant, fast-growing ecosystem built on the SUI blockchain, focusing on creating unique experiences in trading, NFTs, and decentralized finance (DeFi). At the core of Suiba is SuibaBot, a Telegram-based trading bot that allows users to trade and manage SUI tokens, particularly memecoins, with ease. SuibaBot stands out for its user-friendly interface, fast transaction speeds, and advanced trading features, which include sniping, copy trading, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), and more.
The Suiba ecosystem also features a unique NFT collection of 2,000 rare and custom-designed NFTs. These NFTs not only serve as collectibles but unlock exclusive premium features within SuibaBot, such as reduced fees and access to upcoming advanced tools. The project thrives on community engagement, offering special giveaways, airdrops, and honorary NFTs to recognize key members and supporters.
Liquidity within the Suiba ecosystem is supported by the Cetus and BlueMove platforms, where users can contribute and manage liquidity pools. Regular updates and improvements keep the ecosystem evolving, with recent advancements like the speed update, which leverages a dedicated node to enhance transaction efficiency.
Looking ahead, Suiba is set to release v2, which promises to bring even more powerful features and tools, solidifying its place in the SUI ecosystem. As Suiba continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering value to its community through innovative features, user empowerment, and constant development.
Suiba Inu (SUIB) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Suiba Inu (SUIB) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Suiba Inu (SUIB) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Suiba Inu (SUIB) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SUIB トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SUIB トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SUIB のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SUIB トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。