SUI DAWG ( DAWG ) とは何か

DAWG is a meme coin on Sui network. It is a community-driven project focused on onboarding new users to the Sui Network. Combining the power of meme culture with the accessibility of Sui blockchain, DAWG bings a vibrant, fast-growing community where anyone can join the fun. Dawg was always overlooked, and written off as ordinary. But one day, his owner got him a fresh SUI bandana and put it around his head. Something clicked. He felt a shift—an awakening of the DAWG inside him. From that moment on, he became SUI $DAWG! You only live once. Embrace that DAWG in you.

