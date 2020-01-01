Subsocial (SUB) トケノミクス
Subsocial (SUB) 情報
Subsocial is a next generation content monetization and social networking platform, allowing anyone to build innovative social applications on top of a shared social layer, where users truly own their connections, data, and profiles. With monetization features like Creator Staking working to boost network growth and curation, Subsocial provides the foundation for the social apps of the future.
Subsocial runs on top of the Polkadot network, providing it with robust security, and allowing it to easily communicate with other chains. By leveraging this approach, Subsocial is able to be custom-built for social functionality (providing benefits such as low fees), while still being part of an ecosystem and having access to other types of applications, like DeFi.
Built with the Polkadot SDK, Subsocial features a truly decentralized on-chain treasury and governance system, and possesses the ability to upgrade without forking, according to the will of SUB token holders.
Subsocial's native token SUB allows users to participate in on-chain governance, manage the treasury, register Subsocial Usernames, stake to their favorite creators, create content and applications, and create Energy to lower transaction fees.
Subsocial is Polkadot's social layer. It’s an open platform constructed with the Polkadot SDK to build social primitives (such as posts, profiles, comments, likes, etc.) and the IPFS decentralized file system to handle storage. It is censorship-resistant and has built-in monetization mechanisms.
One of the key points of Subsocial compared to other Web3 social projects is that it is built on Polkadot, providing sovereignty and allowing it to be custom-built for social use cases, while still being part of a thriving ecosystem. Polkadot allows Subsocial to communicate with other chains without traditional bridges that are slow and expensive. Compared to other social projects, Subsocial has the best of both worlds: customizability, and ecosystem access.
Subsocial (SUB) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Subsocial (SUB) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Subsocial (SUB) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Subsocial (SUB) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SUB トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SUB トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SUB のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SUB トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
SUB 価格予測
SUB の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の SUB 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。