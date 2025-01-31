Subsocial 価格(SUB)
Subsocial（SUB）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 506.06K USD です。SUB から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Subsocial 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 481.44 USD
です- Subsocial 1日内の価格変動率は -4.01%
です- 循環供給量は 845.65M USD です
MEXCで SUB から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SUB 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Subsocial から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Subsocial から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Subsocial から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Subsocial から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.01%
|30日
|$ 0
|-44.74%
|60日
|$ 0
|-52.46%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Subsocial の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-3.44%
-4.01%
-43.13%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Subsocial is a next generation content monetization and social networking platform, allowing anyone to build innovative social applications on top of a shared social layer, where users truly own their connections, data, and profiles. With monetization features like Creator Staking working to boost network growth and curation, Subsocial provides the foundation for the social apps of the future. Subsocial runs on top of the Polkadot network, providing it with robust security, and allowing it to easily communicate with other chains. By leveraging this approach, Subsocial is able to be custom-built for social functionality (providing benefits such as low fees), while still being part of an ecosystem and having access to other types of applications, like DeFi. Built with the Polkadot SDK, Subsocial features a truly decentralized on-chain treasury and governance system, and possesses the ability to upgrade without forking, according to the will of SUB token holders. Subsocial's native token SUB allows users to participate in on-chain governance, manage the treasury, register Subsocial Usernames, stake to their favorite creators, create content and applications, and create Energy to lower transaction fees. Subsocial is Polkadot's social layer. It’s an open platform constructed with the Polkadot SDK to build social primitives (such as posts, profiles, comments, likes, etc.) and the IPFS decentralized file system to handle storage. It is censorship-resistant and has built-in monetization mechanisms. One of the key points of Subsocial compared to other Web3 social projects is that it is built on Polkadot, providing sovereignty and allowing it to be custom-built for social use cases, while still being part of a thriving ecosystem. Polkadot allows Subsocial to communicate with other chains without traditional bridges that are slow and expensive. Compared to other social projects, Subsocial has the best of both worlds: customizability, and ecosystem access.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 SUB を AUD に
A$--
|1 SUB を GBP に
￡--
|1 SUB を EUR に
€--
|1 SUB を USD に
$--
|1 SUB を MYR に
RM--
|1 SUB を TRY に
₺--
|1 SUB を JPY に
¥--
|1 SUB を RUB に
₽--
|1 SUB を INR に
₹--
|1 SUB を IDR に
Rp--
|1 SUB を PHP に
₱--
|1 SUB を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 SUB を BRL に
R$--
|1 SUB を CAD に
C$--
|1 SUB を BDT に
৳--
|1 SUB を NGN に
₦--
|1 SUB を UAH に
₴--
|1 SUB を VES に
Bs--
|1 SUB を PKR に
Rs--
|1 SUB を KZT に
₸--
|1 SUB を THB に
฿--
|1 SUB を TWD に
NT$--
|1 SUB を CHF に
Fr--
|1 SUB を HKD に
HK$--
|1 SUB を MAD に
.د.م--