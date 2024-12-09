Stratis 価格(STRAX)
Stratis（STRAX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.074619 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 124.97M USD です。STRAX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Stratis 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 4.87M USD
です- Stratis 1日内の価格変動率は -5.14%
です- 循環供給量は 1.68B USD です
MEXCで STRAX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な STRAX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Stratis から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00404679920616947 です。
過去30日間における Stratis から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0428155166 です。
過去60日間における Stratis から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0400659258 です。
過去90日間における Stratis から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00404679920616947
|-5.14%
|30日
|$ +0.0428155166
|+57.38%
|60日
|$ +0.0400659258
|+53.69%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Stratis の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.02%
-5.14%
+6.53%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Stratis is a powerful and flexible Blockchain Development Platform designed for the needs of the real world financial services businesses and other organisations that want to develop, test and deploy apps on the blockchain. Stratis significantly simplifies the development process for creating Blockchain applications and accelerates the lifecycle for Blockchain development projects. Stratis private chain allows businesses to deploy their own customise blockchain without the costs of running their own blockchain network infrastructure. The vision of the Stratis platform is to become a one-stop shop for all blockchain things, mostly becoming a blockchain-as-a-service (BAAS) platform. Technology-wise, it is a clone of Bitcoin’s core code, with a few enhanced features and written in C# language instead of C++. The team is based in the United Kingdom but has a decentralized structure with members spreading across the world. Several people on their management team are well-versed in enterprise software development using .NET and C# – a positive sign considering those are the project’s two primary languages. Chris Trew, the founder and CEO, has over 10 years of experience in enterprise IT and was a volunteer developer for the Blitz project. Stratis is competing against other BaaS projects in an increasingly saturated but gigantic space. Lisk may be the largest direct competitor in offering sidechains for businesses. However, Lisk is written in Javascript (not C#) and has sidechains that are more publicly available. The decreased privacy may be a turnoff to corporations looking to keep their code proprietary. The company held an ICO in June 2016 and manage to raised 915 Bitcoin.
