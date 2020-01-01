Store of Value (VAL) トケノミクス
Store of Value (VAL) 情報
Val is fed up with the way memes and crypto have been handled. She’s seen enough of the pump-and-dump schemes, the whales manipulating the market, and the paper hands folding at the first sign of a dip. That’s why she’s here—to show the world what a true Store of Value looks like, with diamond hands leading the way. No more fake promises and hype trains that crash and burn. Val’s got rules if you want to play with her, and they’re simple: no one controls more than 1% of her she is a free soul, so the community stays in charge, No Whale overlords
Val’s mission? To make HODLing great again. She’s bringing real DeFi strategies to the table, teaching her HODLERs how to tap into liquidity without ever needing to sell a single Val. This isn’t just a meme; it’s a movement. Val is tired of the games and ready to give her people something real—something they can laugh about today and still hold onto tomorrow. She’s here to remind the crypto world that memes can be more than just jokes; they can be power. So buckle up, HODLERs, because Val’s taking us to the moon, one loyal hand at a time.
Store of Value (VAL) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Store of Value (VAL) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Store of Value (VAL) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Store of Value (VAL) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される VAL トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
VAL トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
VAL のトケノミクスを理解したところで、VAL トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
VAL 価格予測
VAL の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の VAL 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。