Stohn Coin 価格(SOH)
Stohn Coin（SOH）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00708011 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 189.79K USD です。SOH から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Stohn Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 36.91K USD
です- Stohn Coin 1日内の価格変動率は -7.37%
です- 循環供給量は 26.81M USD です
本日の Stohn Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000563546246424367 です。
過去30日間における Stohn Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0011749173 です。
過去60日間における Stohn Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002515053 です。
過去90日間における Stohn Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.003518850055578671 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000563546246424367
|-7.37%
|30日
|$ +0.0011749173
|+16.59%
|60日
|$ -0.0002515053
|-3.55%
|90日
|$ -0.003518850055578671
|-33.19%
Stohn Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-2.14%
-7.37%
-43.12%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Stohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator. It can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer Stohn Coin network without the need for intermediaries. Transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger, known as a blockchain. Stohn Coin was created in 2021 by a group of enthusiasts passionate about cryptocurrency. Unlike Bitcoin, which has a capped supply of 21 million, Stohn Coin has a maximum supply of 40 million coins. Miners are currently rewarded with 100 coins for each block they mine, but this block reward will halve every 200,000 blocks, mimicking the deflationary model of Bitcoin. Each block is targeted to be mined every 5 minutes on average. For mining, Stohn Coin uses the Scrypt algorithm, a proof-of-work system that's memory-intensive, making it resistant to custom hardware like ASICs and potentially more accessible to individual miners. This combination of features positions Stohn Coin as a unique entrant in the world of digital currency. What makes the project unique? Stohn coin's unique characteristic is its implementation of the LWMA3 (Linearly Weighted Moving Average 3) hashrate difficulty calculation algorithm. This is a distinguishing factor as the difficulty adjustment algorithm is an essential aspect of any cryptocurrency, ensuring stability and fairness of the mining process. Most cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, use some version of a difficulty adjustment algorithm, but LWMA3 stands out due to its specific properties. LWMA3 aims to keep block times consistent by responding quickly to changes in hashrate, ensuring a more stable and predictable issuance of new coins. This can be particularly beneficial for a smaller or newer cryptocurrency like Stohn coin, which may experience more variability in mining power. History of the project. The genesis block of Stohn Coin was successfully mined by Jason Stanley
