STIMA is the first cryptocurrency based on a value standard, a cross-property sharing concept that will revolutionize how we own, transact and monetize real-world assets of value. Anything, from artwork and jewelry to rare wines and spirits, luxury watches and collectible vehicles, can be staked and converted into STIMA tokens. More specifically STIMA is a utility token, that through a cryptographic system correlates its native crypto currency to the value of physical assets. Ultimately this token allows for an economic exchange that goes beyond conventional rules surrounding transactional elements related to a given asset. In particular, a person holding an asset with a proven intrinsic value determined by objective valuation metrics can unburden the asset sale process by receiving STIMA. In turn, STIMA as an ecosystem will allow its wider investor base to tap into a pool of historically appreciating assets, with fractional ownership guaranteeing diversification to all token holders. These assets have all been minted by owners prior to the listing date on crypto exchanges, optimizing their asset’s value and allowing them, should they choose to, unlock their tokens by handing staked property into a STIMA accredited vault. They will then be free to exchange the tokens into fiat or other crypto currencies, sell privately or finally convert STIMA into any other real world asset on our platform.
STIMA (STIMA) トケノミクス & 価格分析
STIMA (STIMA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
STIMA (STIMA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
STIMA (STIMA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される STIMA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
STIMA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
STIMA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、STIMA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
