STIMA 価格(STIMA)
STIMA（STIMA）の本日のライブ価格は 1.001 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 3.19M USD です。STIMA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な STIMA 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 72.68K USD
です- STIMA 1日内の価格変動率は -0.02%
です- 循環供給量は 3.19M USD です
本日の STIMA から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000260634058041 です。
過去30日間における STIMA から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0129150021 です。
過去60日間における STIMA から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0056903847 です。
過去90日間における STIMA から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.012550508390589 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000260634058041
|-0.02%
|30日
|$ -0.0129150021
|-1.29%
|60日
|$ -0.0056903847
|-0.56%
|90日
|$ -0.012550508390589
|-1.23%
STIMA の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.12%
-0.02%
-0.59%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
STIMA is the first cryptocurrency based on a value standard, a cross-property sharing concept that will revolutionize how we own, transact and monetize real-world assets of value. Anything, from artwork and jewelry to rare wines and spirits, luxury watches and collectible vehicles, can be staked and converted into STIMA tokens. More specifically STIMA is a utility token, that through a cryptographic system correlates its native crypto currency to the value of physical assets. Ultimately this token allows for an economic exchange that goes beyond conventional rules surrounding transactional elements related to a given asset. In particular, a person holding an asset with a proven intrinsic value determined by objective valuation metrics can unburden the asset sale process by receiving STIMA. In turn, STIMA as an ecosystem will allow its wider investor base to tap into a pool of historically appreciating assets, with fractional ownership guaranteeing diversification to all token holders. These assets have all been minted by owners prior to the listing date on crypto exchanges, optimizing their asset’s value and allowing them, should they choose to, unlock their tokens by handing staked property into a STIMA accredited vault. They will then be free to exchange the tokens into fiat or other crypto currencies, sell privately or finally convert STIMA into any other real world asset on our platform.
|1 STIMA を AUD に
A$1.6016
|1 STIMA を GBP に
￡0.79079
|1 STIMA を EUR に
€0.96096
|1 STIMA を USD に
$1.001
|1 STIMA を MYR に
RM4.48448
|1 STIMA を TRY に
₺35.28525
|1 STIMA を JPY に
¥157.13698
|1 STIMA を RUB に
₽101.32122
|1 STIMA を INR に
₹85.27519
|1 STIMA を IDR に
Rp16,145.15903
|1 STIMA を PHP に
₱58.51846
|1 STIMA を EGP に
￡E.51.13108
|1 STIMA を BRL に
R$6.19619
|1 STIMA を CAD に
C$1.43143
|1 STIMA を BDT に
৳119.58947
|1 STIMA を NGN に
₦1,549.52798
|1 STIMA を UAH に
₴42.06202
|1 STIMA を VES に
Bs51.051
|1 STIMA を PKR に
Rs278.82855
|1 STIMA を KZT に
₸522.16164
|1 STIMA を THB に
฿34.20417
|1 STIMA を TWD に
NT$32.74271
|1 STIMA を CHF に
Fr0.89089
|1 STIMA を HKD に
HK$7.76776
|1 STIMA を MAD に
.د.م10.06005