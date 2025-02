stickbug ( STICKBUG ) とは何か

Stickbug is a fun an innovative token built on the Hedera network offering investors a novel approach to digital asset investment. Stickbug - initially - is a Hedera-based token that prioritizes creating a fun decentralized playground for Hedera enthusiasts. With a renounced contract, a maximum supply of 10,000,000 tokens, zero tax on buys and sells, fun utility NFTs and a liquidity pool paired with some of the strongest tokens on Hedera, Stickbug aims to revolutionize the enjoyment of trading on Hedera. Now on Solana and Base network Stickbug continues to expand into the cryptosphere. It’s not just another memetoken riding the waves of hype. Stickbug is about building a lasting community, focused on real connections, long-term vision, and creating something meaningful. While other tokens pump and dump, Stickbug is driven by purpose—putting the people before profits, emphasizing legacy over short-lived gains. It’s a movement for those who want to be part of something that stands the test of time.

