What is the project about? Stella Fantasy is a high-quality Web3 ARPG built on Binance Smart Chain. The players can conquer Abyss Rifts, gather resources, craft gear, and battle in an Anime-inspired world. And the game offers intriguing features where players can trade their characters and weapons on the Marketplace or use them to tackle more challenging content, earning better rewards in return. In order to maintain the game's ecosystem, Stella Fantasy Token (SFTY) has been issued and this token plays a crucial role in awakening and crafting NFTs and purchasing high-grade items.
What makes your project unique? Stella Fantasy Token (SFTY) is integral to our collectible RPG's character growth ecosystem, providing players with diverse uses. Our goal is to create a sustainable environment where players and token holders thrive, earning rewards through Burn to Earn mechanisms, such as clearing challenging content or excelling in PvP activities. This dynamic gaming experience is achieved through SFTY tokens, building a self-sustaining ecosystem that rewards skill and dedication.
History of your project. Ring Games was founded in 2019 by Jooho YUN, CEO, and a team of developers who had previously worked together with him for the global hit mobile character collectible RPG ‘King’s Raid’ which recorded over 10 million global downloads Worldwide and grossed 200 million dollars sales in 2017.
What’s next for your project? Our team aims to create immersive and engaging games by breaking free from outdated graphics and gameplay mechanics. We are committed to deliver a full-fledged action RPG that lasts for years.
What can your token be used for? Stella Fanatsy tokens can be used in the following ways. [Reward]
- SFTY Abyss Rift
- Seasonal Boss Raid Contents
- Asynchronous PvP Contents (Future Update) [Use]
- Awakening Character NFT
- Crafting High-grade Gear NFT
- Purchasing High-grade Item
- Crafting High-grade Rune NFT (Future Update)
Stella Fantasy Token (SFTY) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Stella Fantasy Token (SFTY) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Stella Fantasy Token (SFTY) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SFTY トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SFTY トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SFTY のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SFTY トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。