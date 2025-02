STATS ( STATS ) とは何か

$STATS. A all in one, portfolio management DApp. Where we will have a multi-wallet feature, allowing you to view all of your wallets in one place without needing to disconnect/reconnect others. This will come with an update to bring an extension, our Multi wallet, multi token swap. This will allow you to buy and sell any token with as many wallets you select at the same time. Social crypto, staking and NFTs. Once our staking goes live, users will be able to stake their $STATS token to receive a share of 0.5% from all swap fees. The more daily users on our swap = The more our stakers will receive in rewards. NFTs will be launching in phase 2, which will improve your staking benefits and earn platform rewards. Social crypto will allow users to connect and build up your own profile.

