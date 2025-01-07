STACKS 価格(STACKS)
STACKS（STACKS）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 35.46K USD です。STACKS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な STACKS 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.78 USD
です- STACKS 1日内の価格変動率は +0.65%
です- 循環供給量は 805.75B USD です
MEXCで STACKS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な STACKS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の STACKS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における STACKS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における STACKS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における STACKS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.65%
|30日
|$ 0
|-44.33%
|60日
|$ 0
|-58.89%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
STACKS の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.65%
+2.23%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the STACKS project about? STACKS aims to be a respected store of value and DeFi banking system on the Binance Smart Chain where holders can park their idle crypto money and earn passive rewards in the form of BNB automatically sent to their wallets multiple times per day just for holding. What makes the STACKS project unique? STACKS utilizes a 3% tax on both buys and sells to power it's unique tokenomics. - 1.5% of all transaction volume is converted into the BNB rewards that are passively added to holders wallets. - 0.5% of the tax is automatically added to the Pancakeswap liquidity pool for chart stabilization and security for the holder base. - 0.5% of the tax is utilized for the "True Burn" mechanism burning tokens not to the traditional "dead" wallet, but instead to the 0x0 wallet, which eradicates the tokens from circulation and updates not only circulating supply, but also the individual holder percentage in real time. -0.5% of the tax is sent to the developer wallet, which transparently funds and compensates the development efforts. History of the STACKS project. The STACKS Token was officially launched on July 4th 2023 by a team dedicated to bringing a sustainable DeFi rewards yielding financial system to the Binance Smart Chain. What’s next for the STACKS project? Now that the STACKS Token has launched and contract has been verified, the project is focused on mass adoption and awareness efforts. The long-term goal is focused on said mass adoption, and ultimately a debit style card where STACKS can be converted seamlessly to Fiat currency for spending in various retail and real-world scenarios. What can STACKS be used for? STACKS on the Binance Smart Chain can be used for a store of value and financial system where the individual holder can potentially earn not only an ROI due to token price appreciation as with other tokens in the cryptocurrency space, but also potential passive income rewards based on the transaction volume of the token in a DeFi manner.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 STACKS を AUD に
A$--
|1 STACKS を GBP に
￡--
|1 STACKS を EUR に
€--
|1 STACKS を USD に
$--
|1 STACKS を MYR に
RM--
|1 STACKS を TRY に
₺--
|1 STACKS を JPY に
¥--
|1 STACKS を RUB に
₽--
|1 STACKS を INR に
₹--
|1 STACKS を IDR に
Rp--
|1 STACKS を PHP に
₱--
|1 STACKS を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 STACKS を BRL に
R$--
|1 STACKS を CAD に
C$--
|1 STACKS を BDT に
৳--
|1 STACKS を NGN に
₦--
|1 STACKS を UAH に
₴--
|1 STACKS を VES に
Bs--
|1 STACKS を PKR に
Rs--
|1 STACKS を KZT に
₸--
|1 STACKS を THB に
฿--
|1 STACKS を TWD に
NT$--
|1 STACKS を CHF に
Fr--
|1 STACKS を HKD に
HK$--
|1 STACKS を MAD に
.د.م--