Sports Bet 価格(SBET)
Sports Bet（SBET）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 30.31K USD です。SBET から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Sports Bet 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 6.66K USD
です- Sports Bet 1日内の価格変動率は -0.02%
です- 循環供給量は 826.92M USD です
MEXCで SBET から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SBET 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Sports Bet から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Sports Bet から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Sports Bet から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Sports Bet から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|30日
|$ 0
|-0.06%
|60日
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Sports Bet の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.01%
-0.02%
-0.05%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
SBET aims to extend the experience of live streaming and betting for sports and e-sports through the metaverse. The project aims to bring real-time streaming, real-time 3D content, and experience to almost every person connected to the internet in VR and AR. In other words, the idea is to convert real-life sports events like a soccer match, into 3D and stream it on the metaverse with a lot more features! In addition, SBET offers a metaverse platform for a different audience and a decentralized betting protocol. Everything will be scalable. The Sbetverse will allow gaming and streaming platforms to build their arenas, where gamers, athletes, sport associations or influencers can: 1 - Book a time slot to offer their streaming content, competitions, or metacasts. 2 - Create NFTs, which can also be used as betting assets, traded, or sold later. 3 - Engage community with custom ads, sell digital and physical goods. 4 - Create language specific virtual chat lounges and events. 5 - Create prizes that can be rewarded in form of tokens. The SBET Project will also offer an fair, and straightforward solution for the sports betting community. The platform allows users to have more control over their own bets and transactions. No customer identification process is required due to the way a blockchain works, and users can bet any amount. To avoid sensitive data collection, SBET will work with cryptocurrency only. All you will need to bet is a crypto wallet, like Metamask or Trust-Wallet. Think of the SBET protocol as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, leveraging Ethereum 2.0 scalability and speed and most important, the staking for token stability, offering interoperability between different technologies so, that users can interact with each other regardless of their platform. The project counts on the community and investors for long-term growth, the community will decide what features and which sports are included first in the project. You are the target audience, therefore you have the voice!
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 SBET を AUD に
A$--
|1 SBET を GBP に
￡--
|1 SBET を EUR に
€--
|1 SBET を USD に
$--
|1 SBET を MYR に
RM--
|1 SBET を TRY に
₺--
|1 SBET を JPY に
¥--
|1 SBET を RUB に
₽--
|1 SBET を INR に
₹--
|1 SBET を IDR に
Rp--
|1 SBET を PHP に
₱--
|1 SBET を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 SBET を BRL に
R$--
|1 SBET を CAD に
C$--
|1 SBET を BDT に
৳--
|1 SBET を NGN に
₦--
|1 SBET を UAH に
₴--
|1 SBET を VES に
Bs--
|1 SBET を PKR に
Rs--
|1 SBET を KZT に
₸--
|1 SBET を THB に
฿--
|1 SBET を TWD に
NT$--
|1 SBET を CHF に
Fr--
|1 SBET を HKD に
HK$--
|1 SBET を MAD に
.د.م--