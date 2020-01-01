Spintop (SPIN) トケノミクス
Spintop (SPIN) 情報
Spintop is the next generation blockchain gaming hub that aims to utilize the new tools of web3 to offer a comprehensive experience for players, traders and investors. In Spintop, we aspire to guide, discuss and supply through blockchain gaming. The ecosystem is designed as a gaming hub that allows players to exchange their tokens, NFTs, and reviews.
Spintop consists of four main producs acting together in a social manner and built around user profiles:
Gamepedia: A community-driven gaming guide in which games are accessed, listed, and filtered for tokenomics, ratings, smart chains, and development statuses. Games are also reviewed by both critics and users.
Spindex: A decentralized exchange (Dex) where gaming tokens are pooled together to create liquidity, incentivizing yield farming.
Guild Maker: Meeting grounds for play-to-earn sponsors and scholars. Sponsors can burn SPIN and create their own yield guilds, recruit scholars and compete with each other.
NFT Marketplace: NFT marketplace will be the supply zone for the guilds, users and games where they will be listing their NFTs for sale or lending.
Spintop (SPIN) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Spintop (SPIN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Spintop (SPIN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Spintop (SPIN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SPIN トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SPIN トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SPIN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SPIN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。