Sparkswap 価格(SPARK)
Sparkswap（SPARK）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00495865 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。SPARK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Sparkswap 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 265.16 USD
です- Sparkswap 1日内の価格変動率は +9.31%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで SPARK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SPARK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Sparkswap から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00042216 です。
過去30日間における Sparkswap から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0010316630 です。
過去60日間における Sparkswap から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0028579452 です。
過去90日間における Sparkswap から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.008039675275389811 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00042216
|+9.31%
|30日
|$ -0.0010316630
|-20.80%
|60日
|$ -0.0028579452
|-57.63%
|90日
|$ -0.008039675275389811
|-61.85%
Sparkswap の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.51%
+9.31%
+13.77%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? SPARKSWAP, brought to you by the team behind EMP Money, is a new yield farming protocol on Pulsechain with multiple farms and single asset staking pools to choose from, in addition to an AMM and a BNB Chain to PulseChain Bridge. This is your gateway to earning abundant yields on Pulsechain, in a project you know will still be here tomorrow! What makes your project unique? There are two major differences with SparkSwap as opposed to other yield farms you may have participated in : All LP pools that are eligible to earn INC rewards from the native Pulse LP reward pools are being rehypothecated. That means we are able to earn rewards on those LP positions while never actually taking custody of your tokens. Those INC rewards are then sold to supplement the SPARK/PLS LP and rewarded back to users that are staking in Sparkler. This also puts MASSIVE buying pressure on SPARK & PLS. We distribute ALL protocol fees and rewards back to our users via Sparkler. This is a revolutionary mechanism that gives utility and value to the SPARK token. We use the exact same principles from HEX in calculating your pool shares (TShare equivalent), but instead of minting rewards, the rewards are distributed based on the real yield of the protocol. Just like a Certificate of Deposit, the longer you choose to stake your SPARK, the more rewards you will receive from the reward pool. You can calculate your share of the pool and bonuses through our calculator. Currently over 32% of the circulating supply is locked in Sparkler, significantly reducing inflation. History of your project. This is a sister project from the veteran team at EMP Money, who have had their DeFi project running on BNB chain for nearly 2 years. When Pulsechain was announced, they started planning a sister project, and Sparkswap has launched after months of planning and development. What’s next for your project? We're about to launch our BNB Chain to PulseChain bridge which will serve major utility as there are not currently many reliable bridges to and from Pulsechain, especially from BNB Chain. What can your token be used for? Our farms & Sparkler which is a revolutionary ROI contract on our platform that not only reduces the circulating supply of the token, but gives users the opportunity to earn abundant yields.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 SPARK を AUD に
A$0.0078842535
|1 SPARK を GBP に
￡0.00396692
|1 SPARK を EUR に
€0.004760304
|1 SPARK を USD に
$0.00495865
|1 SPARK を MYR に
RM0.022115579
|1 SPARK を TRY に
₺0.178709746
|1 SPARK を JPY に
¥0.756094952
|1 SPARK を RUB に
₽0.474146113
|1 SPARK を INR に
₹0.4303612335
|1 SPARK を IDR に
Rp81.289331256
|1 SPARK を PHP に
₱0.2883454975
|1 SPARK を EGP に
￡E.0.2501638925
|1 SPARK を BRL に
R$0.028561824
|1 SPARK を CAD に
C$0.0070908695
|1 SPARK を BDT に
৳0.602277629
|1 SPARK を NGN に
₦7.4342560125
|1 SPARK を UAH に
₴0.2067261185
|1 SPARK を VES に
Bs0.297519
|1 SPARK を PKR に
Rs1.3835129365
|1 SPARK を KZT に
₸2.5094240055
|1 SPARK を THB に
฿0.169189138
|1 SPARK を TWD に
NT$0.1628916525
|1 SPARK を CHF に
Fr0.0045123715
|1 SPARK を HKD に
HK$0.0386278835
|1 SPARK を MAD に
.د.م0.0497352595