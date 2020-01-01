Sparko (SPARKO) トケノミクス
Sparko (SPARKO) 情報
Meet Sparko Coin, the crypto token paying homage to the legend of the loyal mechanical marvel. Sparko Coin’s origins trace back to the tale of the groundbreaking creation unveiled in 1940 by Westinghouse. Inspired by the unwavering loyalty and companionship of Sparko, the token embodies the spirit of steadfast support within the crypto community.
With a symbolic representation of Sparko's sleek chrome exterior and loyal electronic eyes, the token's design echoes the beloved pet's iconic features. The community around Sparko Coin is reminiscent of the adventures embarked upon by Richard and Sparko, as members join together in the pursuit of innovation and camaraderie.
However, Sparko Coin's narrative doesn't just dwell on the tragedy but rather highlights the legacy left behind. Much like the memories of the pioneering robotic companion, Sparko Coin stands as a reminder of the loyalty and dedication within the crypto world. Its story underlines the importance of community support and resilience in the face of challenges.
This meme token is more than just a digital asset; it represents the fusion of technology and human emotions, symbolizing loyalty, support, and the strength of shared experiences within the crypto landscape.
Sparko (SPARKO) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Sparko (SPARKO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Sparko (SPARKO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Sparko (SPARKO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SPARKO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SPARKO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SPARKO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SPARKO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。