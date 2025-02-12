Sparko 価格(SPARKO)
Sparko（SPARKO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.03708539 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。SPARKO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Sparko 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 62.46 USD
です- Sparko 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで SPARKO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SPARKO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Sparko から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Sparko から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0121023237 です。
過去60日間における Sparko から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0178479261 です。
過去90日間における Sparko から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0121023237
|-32.63%
|60日
|$ -0.0178479261
|-48.12%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Sparko の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-6.47%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Meet Sparko Coin, the crypto token paying homage to the legend of the loyal mechanical marvel. Sparko Coin’s origins trace back to the tale of the groundbreaking creation unveiled in 1940 by Westinghouse. Inspired by the unwavering loyalty and companionship of Sparko, the token embodies the spirit of steadfast support within the crypto community. With a symbolic representation of Sparko's sleek chrome exterior and loyal electronic eyes, the token's design echoes the beloved pet's iconic features. The community around Sparko Coin is reminiscent of the adventures embarked upon by Richard and Sparko, as members join together in the pursuit of innovation and camaraderie. However, Sparko Coin's narrative doesn't just dwell on the tragedy but rather highlights the legacy left behind. Much like the memories of the pioneering robotic companion, Sparko Coin stands as a reminder of the loyalty and dedication within the crypto world. Its story underlines the importance of community support and resilience in the face of challenges. This meme token is more than just a digital asset; it represents the fusion of technology and human emotions, symbolizing loyalty, support, and the strength of shared experiences within the crypto landscape.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 SPARKO を AUD に
A$0.0589657701
|1 SPARKO を GBP に
￡0.029668312
|1 SPARKO を EUR に
€0.0356019744
|1 SPARKO を USD に
$0.03708539
|1 SPARKO を MYR に
RM0.1654008394
|1 SPARKO を TRY に
₺1.3365574556
|1 SPARKO を JPY に
¥5.6547802672
|1 SPARKO を RUB に
₽3.5461049918
|1 SPARKO を INR に
₹3.2186409981
|1 SPARKO を IDR に
Rp607.9571158416
|1 SPARKO を PHP に
₱2.1565154285
|1 SPARKO を EGP に
￡E.1.8709579255
|1 SPARKO を BRL に
R$0.2136118464
|1 SPARKO を CAD に
C$0.0530321077
|1 SPARKO を BDT に
৳4.5043914694
|1 SPARKO を NGN に
₦55.6002709575
|1 SPARKO を UAH に
₴1.5460899091
|1 SPARKO を VES に
Bs2.2251234
|1 SPARKO を PKR に
Rs10.3471946639
|1 SPARKO を KZT に
₸18.7678033173
|1 SPARKO を THB に
฿1.2653535068
|1 SPARKO を TWD に
NT$1.2182550615
|1 SPARKO を CHF に
Fr0.0337477049
|1 SPARKO を HKD に
HK$0.2888951881
|1 SPARKO を MAD に
.د.م0.3719664617