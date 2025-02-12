SpaceXpanse 価格(ROD)
SpaceXpanse（ROD）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ROD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な SpaceXpanse 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 13.96 USD
です- SpaceXpanse 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ROD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ROD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の SpaceXpanse から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における SpaceXpanse から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における SpaceXpanse から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における SpaceXpanse から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|+25.69%
|60日
|$ 0
|-6.57%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
SpaceXpanse の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
✅SpaceXpanse Multiverse is a top-notch project that merges blockchain and AI to create a trustless GameFi platform. This platform, designed for immersive user experience and decentralized applications, provides a space where users can interact and engage without limits. ✅Key to the platform is the ROD blockchain, which powers transactions and storage for its native utility coin - ROD, tokens, NFTs, and a name-value database. The platform also features decentralized DNS for secure domain resolution and digital IDs for trustless user authentication. ✅The Multiverse platform offers atomic trading for asset exchange and a Play-and-Earn model, allowing users to earn rewards while using applications. Development tools like SpeX Library and Democrit facilitate seamless integration with third-party applications, while the DappEngine simplifies the creation of decentralized apps. ✅The Metaverse Simulator is a tool for testing virtual environments, while Metalog will be its inner decentralized social network. The AI-powered chatbot - D.A.R.M.A., will welcome and assist the users in every possible way. There will be Startup Hub that will support projects and initiatives by third parties. ✅Our team of devoted professionals with expertise in different fields follows a structured roadmap, with stages focused on laying the foundation, scaling up, and community engagement. ✅The platform operates under the MIT license, promoting collaboration and innovation by granting developers freedom to modify and distribute their software. Also, it ensures transparency through a registered NGO, allowing community members to track expenses and contribute to development through donations. ✅This is a long-term project that is based on real development and not on mere speculation. The people behind it have the vision, the energy, the knowledge, and the agenda to become major players in the field, so trusting SpaceXpanse Multiverse in this early stage is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
