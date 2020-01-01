Sowaka (SWK) トケノミクス
Sowaka (SWK) 情報
The SWK token, a utility token issued by the Avacus ecosystem, is designed to generate advertising revenue for various communities. Built on top of Avacus, a Web3 super-app, it seamlessly integrates messaging with Web3 wallets. Users can send cryptocurrencies and NFTs on Ethereum and EVM-compatible blockchains to friends as easily as sending a message. Avacus envisions a world where this super-app becomes the central hub for all your needs, with Web3 advertising being the key to its success. Avacus goes beyond messaging by offering native community management features. This provides an alternative to popular platforms for group and community building within the Web3 space. These features will foster a variety of communities within the Avacus ecosystem, such as those between NFT creators and fans, musicians and followers, or groups with shared hobbies or goals. These communities themselves become platforms for advertising, allowing them to generate income through incentive-based advertising (ads with token rewards), thereby revitalizing the community itself. Currently, external income options in Web3 are limited to DeFi transaction fees and NFT sales commissions. Avacus introduces a new channel for earning through Web3 advertising. The ecosystem empowers users to: Earn income by managing or participating in communities. Save Avacus-generated income for asset management in DeFi. Make purchases using Avacus. Avacus aspires to become a daily-used Web3 super-app, ultimately realizing its vision of a self-sustaining Avacus ecosystem fueled by Web3 advertising.
Sowaka (SWK) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Sowaka (SWK) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Sowaka (SWK) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Sowaka (SWK) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SWK トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SWK トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SWK のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SWK トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。