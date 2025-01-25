Sowaka 価格(SWK)
Sowaka（SWK）の本日のライブ価格は 0.142481 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。SWK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Sowaka 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 9.14K USD
です- Sowaka 1日内の価格変動率は -8.05%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
本日の Sowaka から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0124831248813361 です。
過去30日間における Sowaka から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0481061164 です。
過去60日間における Sowaka から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0890302359 です。
過去90日間における Sowaka から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.23921567052417544 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0124831248813361
|-8.05%
|30日
|$ -0.0481061164
|-33.76%
|60日
|$ -0.0890302359
|-62.48%
|90日
|$ -0.23921567052417544
|-62.67%
Sowaka の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.31%
-8.05%
-23.30%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The SWK token, a utility token issued by the Avacus ecosystem, is designed to generate advertising revenue for various communities. Built on top of Avacus, a Web3 super-app, it seamlessly integrates messaging with Web3 wallets. Users can send cryptocurrencies and NFTs on Ethereum and EVM-compatible blockchains to friends as easily as sending a message. Avacus envisions a world where this super-app becomes the central hub for all your needs, with Web3 advertising being the key to its success. Avacus goes beyond messaging by offering native community management features. This provides an alternative to popular platforms for group and community building within the Web3 space. These features will foster a variety of communities within the Avacus ecosystem, such as those between NFT creators and fans, musicians and followers, or groups with shared hobbies or goals. These communities themselves become platforms for advertising, allowing them to generate income through incentive-based advertising (ads with token rewards), thereby revitalizing the community itself. Currently, external income options in Web3 are limited to DeFi transaction fees and NFT sales commissions. Avacus introduces a new channel for earning through Web3 advertising. The ecosystem empowers users to: Earn income by managing or participating in communities. Save Avacus-generated income for asset management in DeFi. Make purchases using Avacus. Avacus aspires to become a daily-used Web3 super-app, ultimately realizing its vision of a self-sustaining Avacus ecosystem fueled by Web3 advertising.
|1 SWK を AUD に
A$0.22511998
|1 SWK を GBP に
￡0.1139848
|1 SWK を EUR に
€0.13535695
|1 SWK を USD に
$0.142481
