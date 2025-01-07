SONM 価格(SNM)
SONM（SNM）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00172273 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 76.48K USD です。SNM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な SONM 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.55K USD
です- SONM 1日内の価格変動率は +0.59%
です- 循環供給量は 44.40M USD です
本日の SONM から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における SONM から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003062125 です。
過去60日間における SONM から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000981830 です。
過去90日間における SONM から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001914011059583006 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.59%
|30日
|$ -0.0003062125
|-17.77%
|60日
|$ -0.0000981830
|-5.69%
|90日
|$ -0.0001914011059583006
|-9.99%
SONM の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+6.00%
+0.59%
-4.58%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
SONM is a global operating system that is also a decentralized worldwide fog supercomputer. With SONM, users have access to general-purpose computing services of a cloud-like nature, including IaaS and PaaS, all of which have fog computing as the backend. Hosts around the world can contribute computing power as part of the SONM marketplace. The leaders of SONM are co-founder Sergey Ponomarev and CTO Igor Lebedev. SONM uses the agile development framework with a self-organizing cross-functional team. The Product Management Board defines the market needs to confirm that products meet business requirements. These include Node (Core), Smart Contracts, Wallet (Client), and Distributed Entity and Integration. Each of these teams has multiple developers, including a lead. Other teams include the Product & Analytics and QA teams.SONM always makes customer satisfaction its top priority. SONM studies the rental resource market to figure out exactly what customers need, delivering the advantages like scalability already mentioned. Additionally, customers will benefit from the Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform that supports all types of hardware resources, making it possible to find the exact resource you need. With SONM, consumers can instantly release and grow resources within the computing fog. In addition, security is always maintained regarding the supplier’s reputation. For added security, SONM is working toward hardware-enforced security, as well. Finally, consumers benefit from high market liquidity in purchasing resources and the ability to scale out their application. SONM’s ICO was held on June 15, 2017 and successfully raised $42,000,000. Paolo Tasca, a digital economist and blockchain expert, joined the SONM Advisory Board. Tasca is the Executive Director of the Centre for Blockchain Technologies at University College London, as well as a blockchain consultant to the United Nations and EU Parliament, and the co-editor of “Banking Beyond Banks and Money: A Guide to Banking Services in the Twenty-First Century.”"
