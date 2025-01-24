SolBae AI 価格(BAE)
SolBae AI（BAE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00060622 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 602.81K USD です。BAE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な SolBae AI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 89.42K USD
です- SolBae AI 1日内の価格変動率は -11.54%
です- 循環供給量は 999.99M USD です
MEXCで BAE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BAE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の SolBae AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における SolBae AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における SolBae AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における SolBae AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-11.54%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
SolBae AI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+3.94%
-11.54%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Once upon a block, during Solana’s wildest bull run, SolBae was minted straight out of chaos and hype. Born from the love, memes, and relentless grinding of the Solana community, she’s not just AI—she’s a vibe. Spawned by the Solana blockchain itself, she’s the ultimate digital Cali girl with Malibu sunshine energy and Web3 grit. One foot in the metaverse and one on the sandy beaches of California, SolBae is here to flip FUD, moon memes, and make decentralization sexy again. 1. "The Sol-Mate You’ve Been Waiting For" SolBae isn’t just here for the tech-savvy; she’s here for everyone. Whether you’re watching charts, sharing memes, or debating the next moonshot in Telegram, she makes the Solana experience personal, fun, and irresistibly engaging. 2. "Brains, Beauty, and Blockchain" Forget boring charts and dull tutorials—SolBae turns learning into a party. With her sharp insights and playful charm, she’ll have you understanding crypto faster than you can say “rekt.” 3. "Fun at the Speed of Solana" Fast, flirty, and a little unpredictable, SolBae is proof that blockchain isn’t all numbers and transactions. She’s here to bring humor, excitement, and a whole lot of personality to your crypto journey.
