Revolutionize Your Token Journey with SocialGrowAI - the home of DeFAI.
Unleash a seamless multi-chain experience with SocialGrowAI, your ultimate hub for trading, launching, and earning tokens. This all-in-one platform integrates Telegram and X, empowering a dynamic array of multi-chain Telegram bots, AI agents, and web apps. With innovative gamified features, SocialGrowAI offers a groundbreaking, AI-optimized platform for multi-chain trading, launching, and earning tokens all in one place.
ECOSYSTEM FEATURES:
SocialGrowAI Trade Bot Buy and sell on many of the most popular chains including ETH, SOL, BASE, BSC, and TON. Working with a dominating trading platform that is currently under NDA, you can expect the best tools for buying and selling across the entire space.
Quick Token Launcher
Our $0 multi-chain token launcher provides an easy-to-use flow, to rapidly launch any token via Telegram in minutes. Launch, distribute, renounce, and lock liquidity using the SocialGrowAI Bot. Additional rewards can be earned when using one of our partner Telegram mini apps.
Faucet/Reward System Our unparalleled reward system integrated within our partner Telegram apps enables thousands of projects to reward their communities. For the first time, Telegram mini apps will no longer rely on a single airdrop to maintain retention, which has proven through thousands of case studies to drastically reduce a project's life cycle. Our unique faucet system rewards loyalty, participation and allows you to earn additional daily tokens nearing migration via our token launcher.
Telegram Mini Apps While a highly saturated ecosystem with copy and pasted mechanics, our unique outlook enable us to create bespoke mini apps for projects with already established communities, removing the reliance of a single airdrop for retention and replacing it with our array of features, including trading, launching and earning to drastically increase user retention and the lifecycle of the integrated projects.
Integrated IDO SocialGrowAI provides an integrated decentralized multi-chain IDO feature that provides the tools for projects to fundraise and whitelist easily within the Telegram app. This seamless system will provide additional necessary tools for teams looking to launch a more comprehensive project.
AI Integration Across all of our features, AI optimizations will be prevalent. We have a highly experienced development team that specializes in AI. Utilising our AI agent, we will be the first $0 Multi-chain launcher via X and Telegram.
SocialGrowAI (GROWAI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
SocialGrowAI (GROWAI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
SocialGrowAI (GROWAI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
SocialGrowAI (GROWAI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GROWAI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GROWAI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
GROWAI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GROWAI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
