Snark Launch 価格($SNRK)
Snark Launch（$SNRK）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。$SNRK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Snark Launch 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.92 USD
です- Snark Launch 1日内の価格変動率は +1.25%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで $SNRK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $SNRK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Snark Launch から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Snark Launch から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Snark Launch から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Snark Launch から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.25%
|30日
|$ 0
|-23.91%
|60日
|$ 0
|-37.06%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Snark Launch の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+1.25%
-10.65%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Snark Launch is a powerful decentralized launchpad platform that is built on the zkSync blockchain. It is specifically designed to allow new and innovative blockchain projects to be launched on the network while providing significant growth opportunities for these projects. With Snark Launch, users can participate in any of the launches, as long as they hold a set amount of SNRK tokens, which gives them the benefit of investing in a project at its early stages and an early token price discount. What makes your project unique? The Snark Launchpad is an innovative platform built on the ZkSync network, offering developers an easy and cost-effective way to launch decentralized applications (DApps). With its cutting-edge technology and range of developer-friendly tools, the Snark Launchpad is poised to revolutionize the DApp development landscape, empowering developers to build and deploy applications more quickly and efficiently than ever before. Mission Our mission is to empower developers and entrepreneurs in the crypto space by providing them with a cutting-edge platform to launch and incubate their projects. History of your project. We believe that access to capital and community support are critical factors in the success of any new venture, and we are committed to providing both through our innovative Snark Launchpad ecosystem. At the same time, we are passionate about creating opportunities for retail investors to get in on the ground floor of new and exciting projects, giving them access to the kind of early-stage investing that was previously reserved for a privileged few. By leveraging the power of ZkSync and our $SNRK token, we are building a more inclusive and democratic ecosystem that puts the power of innovation and entrepreneurship in the hands of everyone. What’s next for your project? Our mission is to empower developers and entrepreneurs in the crypto space by providing them with a cut
