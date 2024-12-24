Smart Valor 価格(VALOR)
Smart Valor（VALOR）の本日のライブ価格は 0.10213 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 5.28M USD です。VALOR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Smart Valor 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 248.98K USD
です- Smart Valor 1日内の価格変動率は +1.35%
です- 循環供給量は 51.70M USD です
MEXCで VALOR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VALOR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Smart Valor から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00136085 です。
過去30日間における Smart Valor から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0038740462 です。
過去60日間における Smart Valor から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0052967069 です。
過去90日間における Smart Valor から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.01287052444613705 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00136085
|+1.35%
|30日
|$ -0.0038740462
|-3.79%
|60日
|$ -0.0052967069
|-5.18%
|90日
|$ -0.01287052444613705
|-11.19%
Smart Valor の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.31%
+1.35%
-10.12%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
VALOR token VALOR token is legal, transparent and accessible. Every VALOR can be traced back to its origin and each VALOR fund has its own public address. With its transparency, SMART VALOR is best-in-the-industry for token governance. Slash your transaction fees by 30% when you pay with VALOR on the SMART VALOR exchange and earn up to 7% per annual staking VALOR on the SMART VALOR exchange. Development Fund 2030 Purpose of the fund – to help SMART VALOR marketplaces succeed. To be gradually released over the next 10 years. Deployment of the fund is decided by the votes of VALOR holders. Liquidity Fund Since VALOR was first listed in April 2019, the Liquidity Fund has been used to improve VALOR liquidity on platforms and exchanges. This fund is still in use and may be increased in the future. Growth Fund 2017 The fund was set up in 2017 to support network growth through campaigns, bounties and airdrops. This fund is still not completely deployed and can be used in the future. Team Fund 2027 Set up in 2017 to attract and hire the best talent for the decade to come, this fund is used conservatively. Only 12% of the fund has been allocated to employees, contributors and advisors so far. This way, the interests of the team and other token holders are fully aligned. About Smart Valor SMART VALOR is a Switzerland-based technology fintech company founded in 2017. It has the distinction of launching the first fully regulated digital asset exchange out of Switzerland and Liechtenstein back in 2019, being and becoming the first European digital asset exchange to be listed on Nasdaq First North. Through its subsidiary in Germany, SMART VALOR Services GmbH, the company specialises in providing IT development services at the intersection of WEB 3 and AI. It serves business customers with a variety of technical solutions. These include API platform for exchange transactions such as e.g. Bitcoin purchases on the ticket machine network of Swiss national railways and white-label trading platform for banks and fintechs. With a proven track record of delivering robust financial solutions, never experiencing any type of security breach during the seven years since its inception, the company has established itself as a trusted gateway to Web3 technology.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 VALOR を AUD に
A$0.163408
|1 VALOR を GBP に
￡0.0806827
|1 VALOR を EUR に
€0.0980448
|1 VALOR を USD に
$0.10213
|1 VALOR を MYR に
RM0.4575424
|1 VALOR を TRY に
₺3.6000825
|1 VALOR を JPY に
¥16.0578999
|1 VALOR を RUB に
₽10.3375986
|1 VALOR を INR に
₹8.6922843
|1 VALOR を IDR に
Rp1,647.2578339
|1 VALOR を PHP に
₱5.9807328
|1 VALOR を EGP に
￡E.5.2168004
|1 VALOR を BRL に
R$0.6321847
|1 VALOR を CAD に
C$0.1460459
|1 VALOR を BDT に
৳12.2188332
|1 VALOR を NGN に
₦158.0951974
|1 VALOR を UAH に
₴4.2976304
|1 VALOR を VES に
Bs5.20863
|1 VALOR を PKR に
Rs28.4881422
|1 VALOR を KZT に
₸53.3312647
|1 VALOR を THB に
฿3.4979525
|1 VALOR を TWD に
NT$3.339651
|1 VALOR を CHF に
Fr0.0908957
|1 VALOR を HKD に
HK$0.7925288
|1 VALOR を MAD に
.د.م1.0284491